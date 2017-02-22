McKinney sentenced for killing state rep.’s sister

Charles McKinney, 42, who was charged with killing Ja-nese Jackson Talton outside Cliff’s Bar & Grill in Homewood last year has been sentenced to 20-40 years after pleading guilty to third-degree homicide.

Talton was the sister of state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-East Liberty.

On Jan. 22, 2016, Talton, 29, rejected advances by McKinney at the tavern. When she left with friends, McKinney followed her outside and shot her in the chest. He then led police on a chase through several neighborhoods before crashing his car in Wilkinsburg. He was initially charged with first-degree murder and facing life. He agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder, gun violations, fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest to receive a lesser sentence.

At sentencing, McKinney told Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos he was sorry, that he and Talton were friends and that he didn’t mean to kill her. In the police affidavit, however, the officers stated that after Talton brushed him off, the bar’s security guard heard him say he would “merc” her—short for mercenary—meaning he would kill her.

“It was a horrible, tragic accident,” McKinney said.

Gainey, who attended the sentencing with about 10 other family members, said it was no accident.

“It was a decision,” he said. “The tragedy comes after.”

Talton left behind twin daughters and a son.

