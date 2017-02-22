Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 2-22-17

Estate of Sandra Lee Schneider, a/k/a Sandra Lee Stevens, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA January 5, 2017 No. 02 1700807. Personal Representative, August Schneider c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15209 412-821-0441

