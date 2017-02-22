Legal Notices 2-22-17

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

AMOUNT AMOUNT

Beltzhoover United Front 2012 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service Beltzhoover

Urban Kind Institute 2012 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service Beltzhoover

North Boroughs-Sewickley Meals on 2014 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Brighton Heights

Wheels/Brighton Heights Meals on Wheels

North Boroughs-Sewickley Meals on 2014 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Tri-Hill Valley

Wheels/Tri-Hill Valley Meals on Wheels

Prevent Another Crime Today P.A.C.T. 2014 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service City WIde

North Boroughs-Sewickley Meals on 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Brighton Heights

Wheels/Brighton Heights Meals on Wheels

Kingsley Association/Larimer 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

Consensus Group

Tree of Hope 2015 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service City-Wide

Larimer Consensus Group 2015 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

Kingsley Association/Larimer 2016 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

Green Team

Kingsley Association/Larimer 2016 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

Consensus Group

Homewood Children’s Village/ 2016 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

Larimer Green Team

Larimer Consensus Group 2016 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service Larimer

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

Michael Petrucci

Assistant Director for Community Development

Department of City Planning

200 Ross. Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be received no later than Monday, March 27, 2017



NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST

FOR

2017 ACCBO LETTER OF INTENT

DATE: February 22, 2017

PROGRAM: Community Economic Development

AGENCY: Advisory Committee for Community Based Organizations (ACCBO)

TYPE OF FUNDS: Operating – Community Development Corporations

DEADLINE: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Department of City Planning, 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Community Based Organization (CBO) Fund Grants provide operating support for community based organizations involved in facilitating or developing housing and/or commercial development activities in CDBG-eligible areas of the City of Pittsburgh. The CBO fund grants are contingent upon the City’s receipt of Community Development Block Grant Funds.

In order to be eligible to apply for this funding, community organizations must submit a letter of intent describing the activities they will propose in their application. The organization/activities must comply with the following fund criteria.

•Must have been in existence for two years;

•Must be a 501(c)(3) organization (or through a fiscal conduit for two years only);

•Operate in a CDBG-eligible City of Pittsburgh neighborhood and serve primarily low-moderate income residents;

•Have sufficient capacity to supervise staff and raise other funding

•Must engage in residential or commercial real estate development or facilitate such development.

•Demonstrate a working knowledge of the SNAP Action Planning Data in relation to the proposed project.

In the context of the facilitation of residential and commercial development, the ACCBO Committee will accept applications for operating support to underwrite greening activities, e. g., blighted property clean-up, urban agriculture, energy conservation and production, as delineated within an existing community plan. Community planning activities which explore and incorporate greening strategies are also eligible. Stand-alone projects not specifically linked to an overall community-generated vision are not eligible.

The letter of intent is not an application. The letter is mandatory in order to be considered for operating support funding. Following an eligibility review of the activities described in your letter, an application will be sent to you.

Submission of a letter of intent indicates the applicant’s willingness to abide by the application review criteria as established by the ACCBO Committee.

The letter of intent must be only one page. Additional pages will be discarded.

The letters of intent are due on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. and must include the organization’s email address. No letters will be accepted after that date. Mail the letters to Timothy DiSalvio, Department of City Planning, 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and e-mail a copy to timothy.disalvio@pittsburghpa.gov. Questions can be directed to Mr. DiSalvio at 412-255-2238.

ACCBO applications will be sent out March 27 2017, and will be due April 28, 2016.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: