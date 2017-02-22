Employment Opportunities 2-22-17



MANAGING EDITOR

Seeking weekly newspaper managing editor for African American newspaper. Candidate must have prior newspaper experience, editing skills, writing skills, management skills, computer/Internet savvy, willingness to serve a local niche community, understand deadlines and ability to work with a fast paced production and marketing environment while maintaining high ethical standards. Candidate must also possess graphic layout skills. This is a full time position offering compensation commensurate to experience. Please send letter of interest, experience and resume to jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes by Feb. 28, 2017 to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Operations Manager

StartUptown seeks a self-directed, creative and outgoing Operations Manager to 1) ensure that resident needs and requests are met on a daily basis; 2) coordinate the planning and hosting of StartUptown events; 3) promote StartUptown and its members as valuable components of Pittsburgh’s community; 4) support StartUptown’s collaborative relationships with community partners. To succeed you need to be: 1) a creative thinker; 2) an effective multitasker; 3) a great communicator; and 4) proficient with digital tools including Google Apps and social media platforms. Email resume to info@startuptown.org and specify Operations Manager in the subject line.



HOSPITALIST PHYSICIANS

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks Hospitalists to provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. May be required to work overnight shifts as a Nocturnist (a Hospitalist who works overnight shifts). Possible worksite locations at hospitals and medical centers in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. Requirements: Medical degree; 36 months for Family or Internal Medicine residency training; valid Pennsylvania medical license, and eligible for New York and Ohio medical license. Apply by following these steps: visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700009E in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks a Family Medical Physician to practice at Elizabeth Township Family Medicine-UPMC, 300 Scenery Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037 and Latterman Family Health Center-UPMC, 2347 Fifth Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132 to diagnose and treat patient illnesses, provide preventative care, and instruct and supervise Medical Residents and Fellows. Requires travel between worksites within a 15 mile radius. Applicant must have completed a residency in Family Medicine and be eligible to obtain a Pennsylvania Medical License. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700006Y in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



Hospitalist

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks multiple Hospitalists in Allegheny, Blair, Venango, Bedford, Erie, Lycoming, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler and Armstrong Counties, Pennsylvania, Jefferson County, Ohio and Chautauqua County, NY to provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. May be required to work overnight shifts as a Nocturnist (Hospitalist who works overnight). Must have Medical degree; must be Board certified or eligible for Board certification in Internal Medicine or Family Medicine; must have valid PA medical license; must be eligible for OH and NY medical license. Apply by following these steps: visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700009S in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



Seneca Valley School District – Elementary Spanish Teacher

Four full-time positions available for the 2017-18 school year. Requirements: PA Certification in Spanish PK-12. Submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until March 7, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.



Seneca Valley School District – Elementary School Counselor

(K-4 Grade)

Full-time position available for the 2017-18 school year. PA Elementary/Secondary School Counselor PreK-12 preferred but will accept Elementary School Counselor K-6 certificate. Experience with ASCA National Model preferred. Submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until March 7, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.



Student Advisor

Bidwell Training Center

Provides supportive services to an assigned number of student cohorts with goals of enhancing student engagement, facilitating academic success, overcoming personal barriers and helping achieve their educational and career aspirations. BS in Psychology, Social Work or related field from a four-year college or university; two year’s experience in adult education; demonstrated ability to communicate with a diverse population and MS Office skills required. Send Resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@manchesterbidwell.org EOE

