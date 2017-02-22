Ellis sophomore earns spot in Disney Dreamers Academy

Pittsburgh—Hand-picked from thousands of applicants, Lauren Jasper, a sophomore at The Ellis School, has been accepted into the tenth annual Disney Dreamers Academy. The Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day event, held in March at Walt Disney World, in Orlando, in which 100 selected high school students, ages 13-19, are inspired, motivated and prepared to make their dreams come true via guest speakers, career activities and networking opportunities.

Jasper’s dream? To be an architect and start her own firm in a big city.

“I have lofty goals for my future. I want some guidance on how to achieve that. I want to learn as much as I can at Disney Dreamers and gain a better understanding of the field of architecture. Hopefully, this opportunity will help me succeed in whatever my future holds,” said Jasper.

From networking opportunities to mentoring sessions with professionals, Jasper will get a glimpse of what it takes to be an architect and learn how to put her goals into action. She will attend workshops, hear from keynote speakers and work with industry experts to get one step closer to achieving her dream.

From sketching and drawing, to building Lego towns with her siblings, Jasper’s interest in architecture started at a young age. Inspired by a summer camp she attended at the Carnegie Museum of Art in the fifth grade, Jasper has been actively pursuing her passion ever since. She even started a Design Club at Ellis that focuses on art and architecture.

