Community Calendar

Women Leadership Nominations

Through FEB. 22—The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is seeking nominations for its 2017 Tribute to Women Leadership Awards. The Y invites nominations from individuals, businesses, professional groups, or neighborhood and community organizations. Nominees should be women who encourage social justice, build confidence and independence, and advance women’s lives. Since 1983 the YW has honored the achievements of more than 250 exceptional women.

WorldQuest Competition

Feb. 22—The World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh, in cooperation with Duquesne University, is sponsoring the 15th Annual Academic WorldQuest competition for high school students from 38 local schools. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Power Center at Duquesne University, 600 Forbes avenue, Uptown. The competition focuses on geography, world history, flags, people and general knowledge. The winning team will be sponsored to participate in the National Academic WorldQuest competition in Washington, DC., April 29. For more information, call 412-281-7970.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: