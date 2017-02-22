City League Middle School Championships

BOYS CITY LEAGUE MIDDLE SCHOOL CHAMPIONS —U-Prep boys celebrate their City League middle school championship after defeating Pittsburgh Classical Academy. (Photos by William McBride)
BOYS TOP SCORER—Sayon Bennett (3) of U Prep drives on Leon McCoy of Pittsburgh Classical Academy , Bennett scored 21 points and hit the winning 3 pointer with 2 seconds left to lead U Prep to a 31-29 win in the City League Middle School championship game.
GIRLS CITY LEAGUE MIDDLE SCHOOL CHAMPIONS—The Obama girls celebrate after winning the City League Middle School basketball championship with a 41-14 win over Sterrett.
RUNNING THE TEAM—Avyonne Jordan, Sterrett’s quick guard moves the ball upcourt, Jordan scored 8 points in the loss
DRIVING PAST—Maya Roberts (21) of Obama drives on Brionna Diggs of Sterrett in the City League Middle School championship game.
ON THE RUN—Brionna Diggs of Sterrett dribbles past Alysa Sledge of Obama in the City League Middle School championship game.
GIRLS LEADING SCORER—Alysa Sledge of Obama scored 13 points to lead the Eagles to a 41-14 win over Sterrett in City League Middle School championship game.
CHEERLEADERS—The Obama cheerleaders cheered the Eagles on to victory in the City League middle school championship game.