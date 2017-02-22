Church Circuit

Black History

FEB. 26—The Rachel Randall Education Department of Pentecost Temple, 6300 East Liberty Blvd., will celebrate Black History Month at 6 p.m. The service will feature special guest artist, Voices For Christ, drama presentation from “Hidden Figures” by Words by Ways Production, along with recognizing African American legends and historical contributions. All is welcome and there will be a free will offering. For more information, contact the church office at 412-361-7000.

MARCH 5—Help celebrate Rev. Donald P. Turner’s 46th Pastoral Anniversary at Second Baptist Church, 108 West 12th Ave., in Homestead, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Michael Peterson, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Coraopolis. On March 8 at 7 p.m., Rev. Barbara Gunn, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in North Versailles will be the guest speaker, followed by 10:30 a.m., Bishop Jonathan Stewart, pastor of New Covenant Community Church at 10:30 a.m. and Rev. James Burwell, pastor, of Clark Memorial Baptist Church at 4 p.m., both on March 12. The theme is “Dressed for the Battle,” from Ephesians 6:11. For more information, call 412-461-8235, visit http://www.secnbapt.com or email secnbapt@gmail.com

