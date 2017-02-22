Business Calendar

Certification Seminar

FEB. 23—In conjunction with the Hill CDC, the Women’s Business Center at Chatham University presents “Is My Business Certifiable,” 6-7:30 p.m. at the KJeron X. Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St. in the Hill District. Learn about the different types of diversity certification programs for Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, why the alphabet soup of certification abbreviations matter, and about diversity spend goals. The event is free. For more information, contact Patricia Decker at 412-365-2779.

FEB. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Export Opportunities in Mexico and Peru: Infrastructure Projects, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the SMC Business Council, 600 Cranberry Woods Dr, room 190, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066. Topic include: Export Strategies to enter Peru and Mexico, industry briefings, the best ways to find representatives and distributors, and how to deal with them. Participants may also ask about Invitations to join the Trade Missions and Trade Shows to Mexico and Peru scheduled for May 21-24, June 5-7 and September 18-22, 2017

