Blunt named president RJL Entertainment’s Urban Movie Channel

Silver Spring, Md. (BlackNews.com)— Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) today announced the appointment of Traci Otey Blunt as President of Urban Movie Channel. UMC is the first premium subscription-based streaming service created for African American and urban audiences that features quality urban content across all genres, including feature films, original series, stand-up comedy, documentaries, and other exclusive titles.

“I am excited to announce Traci’s appointment as UMC President. Two years ago, Traci joined the RLJ Entertainment management team as Executive Vice President for Corporate Marketing and Corporate Affairs and was assigned to launch and develop the company’s proprietary streaming service Urban Movie Channel,” said Johnson. “Under Traci’s leadership and management, UMC has built a strong business foundation to grow its subscriber base and distribute compelling content to its target audience. UMC has attracted talented producers and writers from the African American creative community and has acquired films and other content featuring some of the most prominent Black actors and actresses. I am confident that Traci and her team will make UMC a successful and valuable digital channel for RLJ Entertainment,” he concluded.

Miguel Penella, RLJ Entertainment CEO stated, “Traci has demonstrated an expertise of the digital entertainment industry in a short period of time. Her experience in creating successful campaigns to reach African American and urban audiences, coupled with her decisive results-oriented management style are an effective combination which will help UMC continue to expand. In addition to leading UMC, Traci will continue to serve as the EVP for Corporate Affairs leading RLJE’s corporate communications and public affairs.”

