Bids and Proposals 2-22-17

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 7, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Science Labs & ADA Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

ADA Stage Lift

General Prime

Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8

Replace PA/Sound Systems / Emergency Generator

Electrical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, March 13, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR 11⁄2” & 2” WATER METERS PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA75

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than March 6, 2017.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Contractor will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

BERNARD R. LINDSTROM, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1660

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT 1660, FLAP GATE IMPROVEMENTS AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, Thursday, March 23,2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non- refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing or by fax to Mr. Michael Lichte, P.E., and ALCOSAN at (412) 734-6209.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Upper St. Clair School District will be accepting proposals for structured cabling and installation of wireless access points at Baker, Eisenhower and Streams Elementary Schools. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) may be downloaded at http://uscsd.org/rfp.

There is a mandatory site walkthrough on February 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Baker and Streams Elementary Schools and on February 6, 2017 at 3:15 pm for Eisenhower Elementary School. Please email Mr. Raymond Berrott at rberrott@uscsd.k12.pa.us if you plan on attending. Proposals are due by noon on February 24, 2017 and must be in the format and manner prescribed in the RFP.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due at 11:00 AM on March 21, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., that same day at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B160547R LRV Forward Facing Cameras and Network Video Recorders

B170102 Sewer Cleaning Truck

B170107A HVAC On-Call Service

B170109 Route Foreman Trucks

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on March 8, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, March 15, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR A

PUMP ENGINE REBUILD

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA78

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than March 8, 2017.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Site Visit on March 8, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Bidders must pre-register no later than March 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. by contacting Mr. Tracey who will provide details of the meeting location. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held immediately following the Site Visit. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

This project involves the rebuilding of a Caterpillar 3406C engine.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Contractor will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

BERNARD R. LINDSTROM, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of

Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 17-04

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of providing environmental-related consulting and other services for Authority for projects identified during the term of the Agreement, which includes, but not limited to: developing, updating and/or revising the environmental plans, policies and procedure manuals; completing environmental permit application packages; performing environmental compliance audits of Authority operating facilities; compliance sampling, studies and audits of water and wastewater; evaluation of the storage of hazardous materials; storage tank inspection to certify integrity; sampling to support disposal of hazardous substances, municipal, residual and hazardous waste; air quality emissions evaluations; or soil contamination remediation; all in accordance with requirements and regulations of various federal, state and local governmental regulatory agencies.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after February 15, 2017, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of ENGENV – Eng. Environmental for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 a.m., prevailing time, February 27, 2017 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, March 17, 2017, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein. Note that a sealed Summary of Costs should NOT be submitted with either the hard copy or the electronic version of the Proposal, but will be submitted at a later date as requested by Port Authority.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.



INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitations, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time March 9, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Urgent Water Repair Contract

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-OPS-102-0

AND

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2017 Urgent Sewer Repair Contract

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-OPS-101-0

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than March 2, 2017.

Work under the 2017 Urgent Water Repair Contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA’s public water system including water mains, valves, service connections, and hydrants as required or directed.

Work under the 2017 Urgent Sewer Repair Contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA’s public sewer system including storm, sewer, and combined sewer facilities.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

BERNARD R. LINDSTROM,

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

For

LEGAL SERVICES

For

MCKEESPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY

The McKeesport Housing Authority is requesting proposals for procurement for legal services.

Whereas the McKeesport Housing Authority is currently operating numerous low-rent housing projects in the County of Allegheny, and

Whereas this service would advise the Authority and its affiliates and instrumentalities on a full scope of legal services.

The term of the contract will be three years with two (2) additional one (1) year optional extensions. The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to extend the contract for the last two years for a maximum 5-year period.

Attention is called to all respondents that all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for federally-assisted contracts must be complied with. This includes strict compliance with Executive Order 11246, as amended (establishing a goal of 6.9% for female employment and 1.3% minority percentage by craft); Nondiscrimination; Executive Order 11625, Minority Business Enterprise; Executive Order 12138, Women Business Enterprise; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Civil Rights Act of 1964; and Minority Business Participation.

Notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 covered project and that the McKeesport area has been defined as a Section 3 area. The Authority promotes the utilization of business concerns which are located in or owned in substantial part by persons residing in the Section 3 area and promotes job training and employment opportunities for qualified, lower income, Section 3 area residents.

Interested respondents may obtain Request for Proposal Documents containing detailed submission requirements from the Administrative Office, McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Avenue, 2nd floor, McKeesport, PA 15132 412-673-6942. Documents are available at no cost.

Interested firms are requested to respond by proposal submission (satisfying the requirements of this invitation) on or before 10:00 A.M., prevailing time on March 15, 2017 to be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Authority, Proposals should be placed in two (2) sealed envelopes; the outer envelope will be addressed to the McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Avenue, 2nd Floor, McKeesport, PA 15132. Both envelopes shall be clearly marked, “Proposal for Legal Services for the McKeesport Housing Authority”.

The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or to waive any informality in bidding, and to withhold award for a period of sixty (60) days.

MCKEESPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY

Stephen L. Bucklew

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the Eau Claire Borough Park Project will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O. BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, March 7, 2017. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Eau Claire Borough Park Project on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on March 8, 2017 at 10:00am, in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16003.

Bids will be received for the following:

Eau Claire Borough Park removal of architectural barriers according to the specifications in the bid package.

Plans, specifications and bid documents are available via a free download from the Widmer Engineering Inc. web site at: widmerengineering.com under bids. Contact Widmer Engineering Inc. with questions at 724-847-1696. Paper Documents can be picked up at Widmer Engineering Inc. 806 Lincoln Place Beaver Falls PA 15010 for a nonrefundable fee of $30.58 add $10 for postage payable by check or exact cash.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Scott J. Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

