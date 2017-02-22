Atlanta Sports Connection brings economic boom to metro Atlanta

Sparkling new indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment destination, bigger than any of its kind

Two hundred acres, $200,000,000 annual economic impact. $200,000,000 of new investment and 2,000 new jobs. The impact and impression Atlanta Sports Connection will be bringing to Metro Atlanta is major!

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at noon, this highly anticipated sports resort and mixed use development will be presented at the Official Press Conference, Unveiling and Launch on the west side of The Mall at Stonecrest at 8060 Mall Parkway, Lithonia, The facility owner/operator, project developer, community leaders, local officials, corporate executives, celebrity athletes and other VIP supporters will participate in this monumental occasion!

This phenomenal 200-acre sports and entertainment complex will be a destination and resort like very few in the country’s southeast region! Facility owner, Atlanta Sports Connection’s CEO Patrick Henderson laughs, “It’s been a LONG time coming. We’ve invested years of shaping this concept, assembling the right partners, and finding the perfect location to make this a reality. We couldn’t be more excited for the culmination of all the incredibly hard work and the phenomenal impact it will make in the Atlanta Region. Not to mention the lives it will touch through sports and increased employment. It nearly brings you to tears!”

The impressive development is slated to become one of the State of Georgia’s premier sports tourism destinations! It will serve as the home to 22 different team sports, 28 playing fields (soccer, football and baseball), 5 full sized courts (basketball and volleyball), an outdoor covered stadium, 2 sports training facilities, a remarkable sports medicine pavilion, an extreme sports zone, 15,000 seat professional stadium, plus an extraordinary 380,000 square foot culture and entertainment district!

This exciting development is situated 25 minutes from Downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, respectively, while also being only 10 minutes from Stone Mountain and adjacent to Arabia Mountain Park. Atlanta Partners for Development Project Developer, Vaughn Irons commented, “This project is one of unbelievable excitement and indelible importance to the area and to metro Atlanta, at large. The economic impact, job creation, the bounce and boost to the area’s tourism along with the value added to the state’s economy overall… It will definitely create an undeniable and impactful footprint on Metro Atlanta for years to come.”

James Tsismanakis, Executive Director and CEO of DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau, commented, “From the fan experience to the tourist activity and accommodations – this is exciting and just what DeKalb needs. The amount of economic impact this project will have on the community is phenomenal. This sports destination will transform the community and make Stonecrest the center of the South for sports. Again, this is exciting!”

The facility’s owner, Atlanta Sports Connection has countless years of experience in the business of sports, organized sports programs, sports training, and open play for youth, adult, and corporate participants. ASC’s team of business partners and advisors are widely experienced and wildly successful in strategic planning, operations and financial management. Partners, sponsors and supporters include Atlanta Partners for Development, DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau,

Sports Facilities Advisory, Brasfield & Gorrie, Atlanta Land Group, Willis Towers Watson, SCR Consulting, Georgia Soccer Association and many more! Facility owner Atlanta Sports Connection representatives, affiliates and VIP supporters are available for media interviews.

For more information or for press and interview inquiries, contact Denyse Parks, 404.259.0222, info@foxxentgroupinc.com or Tee Foxx, 404.791.6525.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: