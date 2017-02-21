WATCH: NYT Columnist Charles Blow Defends Himself Against CNN’s Kayleigh McEnany

New York Times columnist Charles Blow defended himself against CNN commentator and Donald Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany, who touched his arm and threw a veiled insult at him during a late-night panel on the news network this week, reports Raw Story.

“Don’t do that,” Blow began after McEnany touched his arm and claimed her liberal friends were being unfair. “Don’t touch me and say that’s your ‘sinister motivations.’ That’s not going to happen tonight.”

McEnany said that she would gladly scoot away from him. “You can scoot until you fall off that ledge,” Blow replied. “What I’m telling you is don’t touch me and while you’re saying I’m sinister.”

[Blow continued,] “You are about to turn it from a civil conversation into me telling you — that is a very personal attack to say I don’t believe I’m an American. Don’t do that.”

McEnany also alleged that Blow wasn’t proud to be an American, reports Hip Hop Wired.

