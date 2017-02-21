WATCH: NYT Columnist Charles Blow Defends Himself Against CNN’s Kayleigh McEnany

New York Times columnist Charles Blow defended himself against CNN commentator and Donald Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany, who touched his arm and threw a veiled insult at him during a late-night panel on the news network this week, reports Raw Story.
From Raw Story:
“Don’t do that,” Blow began after McEnany touched his arm and claimed her liberal friends were being unfair. “Don’t touch me and say that’s your ‘sinister motivations.’ That’s not going to happen tonight.”
McEnany said that she would gladly scoot away from him. “You can scoot until you fall off that ledge,” Blow replied. “What I’m telling you is don’t touch me and while you’re saying I’m sinister.”
[Blow continued,] “You are about to turn it from a civil conversation into me telling you — that is a very personal attack to say I don’t believe I’m an American. Don’t do that.”
McEnany also alleged that Blow wasn’t proud to be an American, reports Hip Hop Wired.
SOURCE: Raw Story, Hip Hop Wired
SEE ALSO:
CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes After Saying ‘Fake News’ Insult Is Similar To The N-Word
New Discrimination Case Adds To CNN Legal Woes
RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets
RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets
1. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 1 of 21
2. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 2 of 21
3. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 3 of 21
4. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 4 of 21
5. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 5 of 21
6. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 6 of 21
7. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 7 of 21
8. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 8 of 21
9. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 9 of 21
10. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 10 of 21
11. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 11 of 21
12. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 12 of 21
13. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 13 of 21
14. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 14 of 21
15. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 15 of 21
16. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 16 of 21
17. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 17 of 21
18. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 18 of 21
19. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 19 of 21
20. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 20 of 21
21. RNC 2016Source:Jon Goff 21 of 21