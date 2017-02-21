Pennsylvania Teen Who Took Selfie After Fatally Shooting Friend Convicted Of Third-Degree Murder

A teenager from Pennsylvania has been slapped with a third-degree murder charge after killing his friend and snapping a selfie as the victim was dying. According to the New York Daily News, a jury in Westmoreland County came to the conclusion that Maxwell Morton didn’t intentionally kill 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in 2015.

Morton testified earlier Thursday that the teens were playing with a handgun in Mangan’s Jeannette home when he pointed it at his friend and pulled the trigger, believing it was not loaded.

The defendant said that he and his friend were pretending to be rappers when he noticed a lump in a pillowcase, according to WTAE. It was then that Mangan displayed the gun.

If Morton had immediately called for help after the shooting, Mangan may have survived, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht testified, according to the station.

According to the New York Daily News, Morton says he took a selfie after the shooting and sent it to another individual via Snapchat because he wanted to capture what happened before he planned to take his own life.

Morton, who could face up to 40 years behind bars, is slated to be sentenced in May, reports the source.

