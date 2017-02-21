DeVos could bring radical changes to public schools. PA’s top education official is not changing his approach.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera engages with students at the E.H. Phillips Elementary School in Central Dauphin School District on Feb. 16, 2017, as part of the Wolf Administration’s Schools That Teach tour. Since the tour kicked off in 2015, Rivera has visited dozens of schools and spoken with hundreds of stakeholders about improving educational opportunities for all students across the state. (Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Education)
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera is not letting uncertainty at the U.S. Department of Education derail any of the plans his department has set in motion for improving education in the state.
Newly installed U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has talked about abandoning the Common Core and promoting school vouchers and charter schools over traditional public school districts.But Rivera, in an interview last week with PublicSource, said the current education agenda will remain in place. The priorities have included implementing the Pennsylvania Core standards, aligning state tests and curriculum to those standards, revising the system for assessing quality in schools, creating new high school graduation requirements and working to increase equity among public schools.