CCAC-Allegheny snares conference tournament crown

Rematch with familiar foe awaits at regionals

Approximately 66.9 miles separates Pittsburgh from nearby Johnstown, Pa.

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College traveled that distance into to the North Shore, with hopes of capturing the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC) prize.

The Community College of Allegheny County’s (CCAC) Allegheny Campus Cougars won the regular season crown after winning 10 consecutive games subsequent to sustaining a painful road loss at the hands of Westmoreland County Community College back on Jan 7.

CCAC-Allegheny rode a wave of offense in the 2nd half that turned a modest 11-point halftime lead into a blowout final score of 100-65 at the CCAC-Allegheny Fieldhouse on Feb 19.

The Cougars (16-5, 11-1) were led by sophomore forward Anthony Frenzley’s game-high 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Freshman big man Cameron Bailey, an Allderdice product, added 11 points and 12 rebounds with 12 assists on the way to advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)’s Region XX Division III men’s basketball tournament. The events are all set to take place at Montgomery College in Rockville, Md.

“It felt great,” Bailey said after posting a pivotal triple-double performance. “I have always been a big game player. I knew I had to play with a motor and play hard for my team.” Share

The two teams will meet for the fourth time of the 2016-17 season in the play-in rounds of the regional tournament Friday night.

Penn Highlands (13-11, 9-4), boasts the 21st and 22nd leading scorers in the nation in swingman Tim Biakapia and forward Tony Acrie (both averaging 21.7 points per game).

Acrie is also 2nd in the country, averaging 15.7 rebounds a game.

“We are looking forward to the challenge,” CCAC-Allegheny head coach Robert Keslar III said. “They have some talented players and a great coach. As a matter of fact, they have two of the more dominant players in all of Division III. They are definitely fun to watch but we will come ready.”

Keslar was voted in by the coaches of the WPCC as coach of the year.

Three Cougars players (Frenzley as well as sophomores Ryan Thomas and Tramel Perry) were also named to the All-WPCC team.

In the three prior games that the two teams have met, Frenzley has averaged 25. 3 points per contest. He is currently ranked 10th in Division III with 22.5 points a match.

“Penn Highlands is a competitive team that is well coached,” Frenzley said. “Coach Bob (Keslar) does a great job at preparing us for each of our opponents. Our style of play has created many opportunities for us on both sides of the ball.” Share

If the Cougars can advance, as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, they would face the top-seeded Montgomery College Raptors on their home court in order to secure the title game. The team has not made an appearance at the national tournament since 2009.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Keslar said. “We’re hungry and we are certainly going to play that way this weekend. We want the prize and nothing less.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: