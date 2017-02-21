Cartoonist hammered for comparing DeVos to iconic civil rights painting

From Talking Points Memo:
Many Twitter users were offended by the cartoon, which they viewed as putting forward a false equivalency between DeVos, who faced questions about her qualifications for a Cabinet position, and a child facing violence for desegregating a school…McCoy apologized if “anyone was offended” by his visual metaphor, but said he wanted to open up a dialogue in what he characterized as a toxic political climate.
The political cartoon published Feb. 13 in Illinois outlet the Belleville News-Democrat inspired negative reactions from many Twitter users and public figures including Chelsea Clinton, reports The Huffington Post.
SOURCE: Talking Points Memo, The Huffington Post
