Pittsburgh police bureau officer numbers at greatest level in 15 years

PITTSBURGH, PA (Feb. 17, 2017)–Mayor William Peduto today noted that the Pittsburgh Police Bureau, now under the leadership of Chief Scott Schubert, is poised to place nearly 900 officers on the streets for the first time since 2002.

“Getting more police into our neighborhoods has been a top priority of my administration, and I’m happy to say we’re delivering on my promises,” Mayor Peduto said. “With the leadership of Chief Schubert, and his commitment to community policing measures, this is a very proud moment for the Pittsburgh Police Bureau.”

With the swearing-in of new officers today at Police Headquarters, the City has 891 sworn officers. Another 30 recruits are in training, which will bring the number of officers up to 921, which is the greatest amount of officers since 2002. (A headcount chart going back to 2002 is available here.)

The City was forced to lay off some police after the Act 47 recovery plan was adopted in 2004, and in ensuing years relatively few recruits were hired. From 2014-2016 the Peduto Administration brought on 52, 76, and 58 recruits respectively, which is the greatest number of recruits for the past 15 years.

Additionally, during the Peduto administration the hiring of new officers has outpaced the number of officers leaving the Bureau to retire or seek other employment. From 2014-2016 the City hired 279 recruits but only lost 177 officers. In three of the previous four years, more police left than were hired.