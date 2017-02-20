‘Not My President’s Day’ Protests Erupt Across Country

Anti-Trump protesters held signs reading "No" during rally pushing back against POTUS.

Posted 16 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Hundreds of protesters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and other major cities rallied against President Donald Trump during “Not My President’s Day” rallies Monday, reports CNN.

Olga Lexell, who was one of about 20 people who helped organize the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said they were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and “ridiculous” executive orders. “A lot of people are angry because he lost the popular vote and is ruling like somebody who won by a landslide,” Lexell  said.
 
In New York’s Columbus Circle, protesters held signs with a simple message — the word “No!” in different languages. In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading “Not My President” above smaller text reading “Elected but not chosen.”
 
The rallies on Monday came amid what has been a fierce backlash from liberal grassroots groups to the Trump administration. That opposition has been voiced on a broad range of issues, including women’s reproductive rights, immigration, and climate change.

There was also a massive anti-Trump rally in London outside the Palace of Westminster, which is home to the British Parliament, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: CNNNBC News

Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Continue reading Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Beauties, we are in a time of major political dissent and our we can’t ignore our issues. As we stand up for our rights and march for change, here are 10 items that will help you express your discontent and resistance…stylishly. Wear your wokeness and spread your love for your melanin.

