Indiana Girl Charged In Mom’s Death

Chastinea Reeves, a teenage girl from Indiana who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been apprehended and charged in relation to the murder of her mother, reports FOX 32.

Chastinea Reeves was the subject of that Amber Alert on Monday when police found her mother dead in their Gary home. They feared that Reeves may have been in grave danger.

Reeves had shown up at a neighbor’s house with her 4-year-old sister. She was hysterical and saying that something bad had happened to their mother. But when the neighbor went to call police, Reeves took off out the back door and disappeared.

On Thursday, the Lake County prosecutor said he wants to try Reeves as an adult for the murder of her mother, 34-year-old Jamie Garnett, but that there is a process to that.

According to FOX 32, Reeves is still in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. A hearing is slated for April 12.

