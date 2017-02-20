Field Negro: Terror in Sweden?

I am not sure how many of you ever had the pleasure of shopping at one of those IKEA stores. It can be a very pleasurable experience. They actually have a nice little cafe with some good things to eat, and if you happen to have a small child, they will provide free day- care while you shop.

The furniture they sell, for the most part, looks pretty good as well. The problem is, though, that you don’t but them already assembled, and you have to assemble them when you get home. That is when the nightmare begins. Believe me people, putting IKEA furniture together can be a terrifying experience.

I wonder if this is what was on the president’s mind when he was referring to a terror attack in Sweden, yesterday. I say that because no one (including the Swedish authorities) knows just what the hell president trump was talking about when he made reference to that attack.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump told the crowd at his campaign-like rally in Florida on Saturday, critiquing Europe’s refugee policies and complaining that his travel ban had been temporarily blocked by the courts. “Sweden, who would believe this?”

Of course there were no attacks or terror coming out of Sweden. (Well, there was the group *ABBA; they were kind of terrifying, but they are no longer a thing.) Just another lie told by the liar in chief.

And, of course, as is always the case, his supporters will try to minimize the lie by saying that the poor guy is just misunderstood, or that we are taking him too literally. I swear, there will soon come a time in this country when trump supporters will believe that two plus twp equals five, and that the main stream media and those on the left are only saying it equals four to distract from the good work that president trump is doing.

But this lie was too large and obvious to go unchecked, and trump did his best to address it today.

“Trump took to his Twitter account Sunday evening to explain that he was referring to a Tucker Carlson segment that appeared on Fox News Friday. In the segment, Carlson interviewed right-wing filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who had recently made a documentary about Sweden’s refugee policy. The segment did not contain breaking news.

‘My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.’

A White House spokesperson had attempted to explain what Trump had been referring to prior to Trump’s tweet.

“He was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general — not referring to a specific incident,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

The country had spent the day baffled, however, because the president had said “last night” and nothing appeared to have happened.” [Source]

Of course nothing happened, But thousands of his loyal and faithful fans went home thinking that something did.

I can hear them now.

“We have got to do something about those Muslims coming into our country. They just attacked Sweden.



I sure hope that they put extra guards around them IKEA stores and Volvo dealerships. These Muslims mean war.”





