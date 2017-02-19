To Tell The Truth …There has to be something inside you

I have over the course of my life met, known and discussed a multitude of issues and views with people of every walk of life. People of all races, genders, gainfully employed, unemployed, those who have done well, individuals who border on poverty, educated, uneducated, religious believers and non-believers, committed politicians and those who labor for the three pieces of silver.

A major issue that has for too long been a part of our everyday lives is for our brothers and sisters to allow our proverbial enemies to destroy us and they stand by and do not attempt to prevent it. A person can be terminated from their employment, denied a promotion, even arrested and we are able to help these persons, but absolutely refuse to become involved. Have you ever been involved personally and needed help and those you knew could help you but failed? Or has the shoe been on the other foot and you refused for whatever reason to help someone in an identical situation?

There was a period of time in my life that I was a county detective and the only Black. One night the entire office had to work in smaller municipalities to help local police, because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated. That night when I approached the office I heard voices singing, “Thank God The Coon Is Dead.” Upon my entering the room they instantly grew silent and several of them said, “Hop we had nothing to do with it,” and I stated at the top of my voice, “None of you made any attempt to stop them.”

Over the course of my life I had been appointed to four positions and was terminated on all four, because I would openly challenge racism and I had a very clear understanding that there was a price to pay when attempting to make a difference.

As I wrote this column I reflected on three old school mates and endearing lifetime friends of mine, who also graduated from Fifth Avenue High School. The common denominator is that we all made a difference. Bernard Jones is deceased, but his legacy will live forever. He was the founder of Urban Youth Action and the first Black foundation in America Poise Foundation. Herman Reid, Ph.D. served 35 years as outstanding director of NEED. The third is Dr. Cyril Wecht, a proven champion of equality. The original question asked was “what motivated these men?” It was not money, fame, education or material things. The universal answer is, there has to be something inside of them.

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

