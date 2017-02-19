Metro
Pittsburgh’s water authority situation is a “perfect storm of mistakes and incompetence.” What’s going on with our water?

J. Dale Shoemaker and Stephen Caruso, Public Source
(Photo by Aaron Warnick/PublicSource)

First, it was the water meters. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority installed new ones in 2014, and they didn’t work right. Some people received extremely high water bills. Some didn’t receive any bills at all.

Next, the PWSA found high lead levels in Pittsburgh’s water — a known health risk for all, especially children and pregnant women. Then, about two weeks ago, chlorine levels were too low and nearly 100,000 people in 26 East End neighborhoods were asked to boil their water before drinking it.

It’s been no secret PWSA has been having problems and making consumers justifiably angry.

Most Popular