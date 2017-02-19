Penn Hills grad lands Senior Care position

(Point Park School of Business)—Penn Hills Senior High School graduate, Maricca Spencer recently landed the position of human resources associate with Presbyterian Senior Care Network. Spencer will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management from Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Spencer lives in Forest Hills, Pa., and is the daughter of Portia and Matthew Nicholson of Penn Hills, Pa., and Caperca Spencer of Swissvale, Pa.

“I really like the diversity at Point Park. All my classmates have been very kind, helpful and approachable. I like Presbyterian SeniorCare Network because I get the same feeling I do at Point Park. All of my colleagues are very approachable and will do anything they can to help. The residents and the environment at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network are just wonderful. I could really see myself staying there for quite a while,” Spencer said.

As a student, how did you land your HR position with Presbyterian SeniorCare?

Throughout the fall semester, I dedicated a lot of time each day to searching for and applying to different entry-level human resources opportunities. I came across the human resources associate position with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network on Indeed.com and applied. Not too long after that, I was asked to come in for an interview. A week or so later, I was offered the position. I have always wanted to work for a nonprofit organization, and the employee reviews, which I always check before applying, were quite impressive.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: