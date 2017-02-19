Fosberg lends unique perspective for PNC Black History event

As part of its Black History Month activities—and to highlight its corporate commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with clients and in the communities it serves, PNC recently welcomed actor, writer and educator Michael Fosberg for a presentation at its downtown tower.

Fosberg, now 60, grew up thinking he was a typical Californian of Armenian ancestry until age 32 when—prompted by his parents’ divorce—he went searching for his biological father, and learned that he was Black.

His ensuing journey of discovery is encapsulated in his one-man performance “Incognito,” part of which he delivered during his Feb. 9 visit. He—as he said during the question and answer session following his presentation—almost exclusively now makes presentations to universities, corporation and government agencies on Diversity and Inclusion issues, including overcoming unconscious bias.

He told of meeting his father and paternal grandparents for the first time in Virginia—with his English girlfriend at the time recording the experience with a camera—being struck by how much he looked like his father, and of how the fried catfish, collard greens, mac and cheese, sweet potato pie and corn bread dinner his grandmother made that first day was “the best food I have ever tasted.”

He also spoke of going to “The Inkwell,” a formerly segregated—now somewhat celebrated—beach on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. And for all the wonderful cultural richness he felt from finding his Black family members, he was aware of the other side.

“I did not live the Black experience,” he said. “I was not the target of racism. I was not singled out or turned away—does that make me less a Black man? So what am I now? Who am I? What box do I check on the tax form?

