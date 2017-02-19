County and Habitat for Humanity partner on homeownership

Eight low-income families who otherwise would never think of owning a home will now be able to do so, thanks to a new partnership between Allegheny County and Habitat for Humanity.

Joined by Allegheny County Housing Authority Executive Director Frank Aggazio, Habitat President and CEO Howard Slaughter, Gateway Health CEO Patricia Darnley, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the partnership Feb. 9.

This is a great partnership we’re announcing today, because we have great partners working together to increase homeownership in Allegheny County,” he said. “It’s great to have Habitat for Humanity step up like this because, sadly, we can’t always get funding for initiatives like this.”

As Aggazio explained the partnership came about when Habitat approached the authority about acquiring properties. The initiative has now been kicked-off with the authority selling five homes in Penn Hills, and three empty lots in Duquesne to Habitat for $218,000.

“This partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a logical next step to offer alternatives for county residents who are no longer in need to housing assistance,” he said. “We have a lot of goals in common with Habitat, and one of them is increasing homeownership. We look forward to working them in the future to expand homeownership opportunities.”

