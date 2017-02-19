Bronner Bros Hair Show Celebrates Historic Milestone

The largest African-American hair show, which is held in Atlanta, Georgia’s World Congress Center is celebrating a 70-year milestone. The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show has been in motion for 70 years, celebrating trends and creations of African-American hair and beauty.

It all started in the 1930’s when African American wealth was prominent in the Auburn Avenue area of Atlanta. A man by the name of Dr. Nathaniel Bronner relocated to the city after experiencing harassment from the KKK (they burned down his home twice when he was living in Kelly, GA). To make money, he started delivering newspapers while studying business at Morehouse College and hanging out at his sister’s salon. Pretty soon, he started selling hair products from his sister’s salon along with the newspapers during his route. He then realized the hair products were selling more than the actual newspapers and decided to enroll in the beauty college of Sarah Spencer Washington, who was one of the many black women launching hair care empires during that time. Dr. Bronner graduated as the only man in his class in 1939 and in 1947, founded the company and show along with his brother, Arthur.

The show has had a significant presence in African-American history over the years, featuring speakers such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more recently stylists for Oprah, Tyra Banks and Michelle Obama. The current director, Dr. Bronner’s son James, says men have always led the company but says that may change in the future. “I’m the show director now, but I plan to turn it over to my daughter one day and she will be a female face for that show and the company.”

Congratulations to The Bronner Bros. for 70 years of beautiful success! Check out Mizani’s hair presentation below:

