Black Women Film Network honors Dondre Whitfield and Tyler Perry Studios

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, the Black Women Film Network is proud to announce the 2017 Black Women Film Summit which will take place March 2-4, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. This multi-day event will honor the significant achievements of women and men of color in film and television and will include its signature “Untold Stories” Awards Luncheon, the Black Women Film Festival,a Book Festival and engaging workshops.

The Summit opens Thursday, March 2 at the Center for Civil and Human Rights with a screening of FOX’s new drama “Shots Fired,” created by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood and starring Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss, Stephen Moyer and Mack Wilds.

On Friday, March 3 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the “Untold Stories” Awards Luncheon will honor Ozzie Areu, president of Tyler Perry Studios, Will Areu, vice president of Tyler Perry Studios, actor Dondre Whitfield (“Queen Sugar,” “Mistresses”) and Donna Lowry, veteran broadcast journalist and 20-year BWFN board member. In addition to recognizing our honorees, the luncheon will award scholarships to students entering film and television.

The Summit will conclude Saturday, March 4 at Atlanta Technical College with the Black Women Film Festival screenings and the Book Festival featuring Olympic gold medalist Mel Pender (Expression of Hope: The Mel Pender Story), author Ruth P. Watson (Blackberry Days of Summer) and more. Workshops that day will include a kids acting class with Jonna Johnson, a stand-up comedy class with comedian Myra J, casting tips with Tyler Perry Studios’ Rhavynn Drummer, a “Making or Breaking an Audition” class with the Atlanta South Taping Practice Group and “Social Media 101” with Nicole Harris. The day will close with a festival awards ceremony.

Sponsors of the 2017 Summit are 11Alive, The Foote Welch Group at Morgan Stanley, and the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments that the Black Women Film Network has achieved over the last 20 years,” says Sheryl Gripper, founder and executive director of BWFN. “When I started BWFN, I wanted to create a place for women of color to network, discover new opportunities, and access resources that will further their careers in film and television. I am happy to say that we have done that and then some. I’m excited about the future and what the next 20 years will bring.”

For tickets to the luncheon, visit blackwomenfilm.org.

