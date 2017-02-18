HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.
Watch the emotional exchange below.
Of course the controversial exchange made Black Twitter explode:
https://twitter.com/SxmplyNK/status/832256926083850240
https://twitter.com/_LUVLILFAITH/status/832257033499996161
