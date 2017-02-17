URA approves $37 million in housing projects

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh board has approved moving ahead with more than $37 million in housing initiatives that will create or renovate more than 500 units of rental housing across the city, most of it designated affordable.

Mayor Bill Peduto praised the authority action in a press statement released ahead of its Feb. 8 board meeting.

“The need for affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing not only Pittsburgh but cities across the world,” he said

“I’m happy to be working with the URA and stakeholders across our city to provide more such housing, and adopt policies to ensure more affordable housing initiatives in the future.”

In its first action the board approved the sale of the former Morningside school property on Yancy Street for a $14 million redevelopment that will yield 39 affordable, and seven market rate, one- and two-bedroom housing units. Ten of the units will be in the old schoolhouse and the balance in a new three-story addition.

Rents for the affordable units—restricted to those earning less than 20, 50, and 60 percent of the Area Median Income—will range from $255 to $715 for a one-bedroom, and $300 to $825 for a two-bedroom unit. Market rates will be $900 and $1,100 respectively.

The board also authorized $310,000 to renovation 28 units in Wood Street Commons, downtown so they would qualify for U.S. Housing and Urban Redevelopment Department Section 8 vouchers.

