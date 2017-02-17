Singer, actress Capathia Jenkins shares her love for Hamlisch, stage

Actress and singer Capathia Jenkins will always have a soft spot in her heart for performing with orchestras. She has performed with numerous symphonies worldwide, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Utah Symphony, National Symphony and Atlanta Symphony. But her voice grows tender and her eyes well up when she talks about her time performing with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Marvin Hamlisch.

Hamlisch, who died in 2012, served as the principal pops director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra beginning in 1995. Hamlisch was the composer of over 40 motion picture scores and the Pulitzer-prize winning Broadway show, “A Chorus Line.”

“When I think of him it’s always fondly. He was just like a party walking down the street, but so clear on what he wanted on stage. He kept your tempo steady. He was fun loving and an expert and giant in our industry. I worked with him a few times before he passed away. I had a really good time with him. I was already a big fan and he exceeded anything I expected. When I think of him I just smile,” said Jenkins, who was born, raised and still resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., and sang a tribute to Hamlisch at the Library of Congress. “Pittsburgh is one of the best symphony’s ever! It’s such a jewel and it’s such a great vibe and they play beautifully.”

So when she was asked to perform as the featured soloist for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Highmark Holiday Pops show this past December, she immediately accepted the invitation.

The show featured a collection of holiday Christmas carols performed by Jenkins, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School the Three Rivers Ringers and, of course, Santa Claus.

Jenkins held the audience captive with her angelic rendition of “Mary Did You Know?” the Hamlisch-penned “Chanukah Lights” and “Silent Night.”

