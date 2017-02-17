People
Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz

Posted 6 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Lenny Kravitz performs during a sound check before the start of the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Lenny Kravitz performs during a sound check before the start of the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine “The Edit,” in which she was discussing her upcoming HBO series “Big Little Lies.” Kidman said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

This photo provided by STX Entertainment shows, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Ray and Nicole Kidman as Claire in a scene from the film, "Secret in Their Eyes." The movie opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 20, 2015. (Karen Ballard/STX Entertainment via AP)

This photo provided by STX Entertainment shows, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Ray and Nicole Kidman as Claire in a scene from the film, “Secret in Their Eyes.” The movie opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 20, 2015. (Karen Ballard/STX Entertainment via AP/file)

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001. She never disclosed an engagement, although she talked about a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex. She’s currently married to country singer Keith Urban.

FILE - In this June 5, 2013, file photo, musician Lenny Kravitz, left, actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban pose at the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to Kravitz. Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine "The Edit," in which she was discussing her upcoming HBO series "Big Little Lies." (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – In this June 5, 2013, file photo, musician Lenny Kravitz, left, actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban pose at the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to Kravitz. Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine “The Edit,” in which she was discussing her upcoming HBO series “Big Little Lies.” (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

In the interview with “The Edit,” Kidman said “it’s all in the family” when talking about working with Zoe Kravitz and said Lenny Kravitz is “a great guy.”

