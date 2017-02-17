Just Sayin’ …Grads make more…really?

The Economic Policy Institute recently released a study telling us all what we already knew but still needs to be emphasized to our children, especially the males.

It says that college grads earn 56 percent more than non-college grads, and since the Great Recession ended in 2009 college grads have been getting almost all the good paying jobs as well as the growth jobs.

Now where do Black people fit in this equation?

During the Bill Clinton administration and during the Barack Obama administration and even the George Bush administration more and more college doors were open to Blacks than at any other time even though the Right Wingers tried everything they could to close or keep the doors closed by trying to block affirmative action. However, by fighting for diversity in the workplace as well as on college campuses, progressives and moderates were able to get more Blacks in both, the workplace and on campus.

But with the new Donald Trump administration, as well as a conservative U.S. House and U. S. Senate as well as many states dominated by conservatives will these gains hold?

