Fulton County Health Dept. wants schools to avoid flu outbreak

Educators, Students and Parents Encouraged to a Get Flu Shot

It’s not too late to get your flu shot! That’s the message from the Fulton County Department of Health and Wellness to local educators, parents, students and anyone concerned about recent severe outbreaks of the flu. Across the southeast, flu outbreaks have caused school closures including the shutdown of at least one school in Georgia.

The Fulton County Health Department has the influenza vaccine readily available at six of its health centers:

• Adamsville Regional Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30331.

• College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Ave., College Park, GA 30337.

• North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022.

• North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30350.

• Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30314.

• Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 265 Boulevard, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30314.

Flu vaccinations are recommended for persons in these high-risk groups—parents with babies age 6 months and older, people in frail health or who have chronic diseases and residents over the age of 65. There is a flat rate fee of $25 regardless of age or income and no appointment is necessary.

The CDC reports the start to February has been one of the most intense weeks for flu-like illness in Georgia, alongside the last two weeks of December. The Georgia Department of Public Health has also confirmed that influenza is widespread and severe in Georgia.

For tips on how to help protect yourself from getting the flu, please watch our Medical Minute on the FultonGovernment TV YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/T88dI0t6y4U

