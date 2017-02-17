From crazy White boys to arson on holy ground

In 1963 Jack Weinberg was a graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley. He joined Berkeley’s chapter of CORE. (Congress of Racial Equality) Now, this crazy White boy spent the summer of ‘63 traveling through the South meeting with civil rights groups. He returned to Berkeley, withdrew from grad school, and became head of Campus CORE.

Mario Savio, another crazy White boy, spent the summer of ‘63 in Mexico working with a Catholic relief organization. His parents moved to Los Angeles and that fall Savio enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley.

Early in 1964 Savio was arrested for demonstrating against the San Francisco Hotel Association for excluding Blacks from non-menial jobs. While Savio was in his cell another jailed demonstrator asked him if he was going to Mississippi to help in the Freedom Project. Savio spent the summer of ’64 in Mississippi. He helped register Blacks to vote and taught at a freedom school for Black children. These activities, organized by CORE and SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordination Committee) became known as Freedom Summer.

Savio returned to Berkeley with plans to raise funds for SNCC, but the school banned all political activity and fundraising on campus.

One month into Berkeley’s fall semester there was a commotion.

Savio and other students heard a former grad student set up a CORE table to distribute civil rights information and was in a confrontation with campus police.

