Establishing community schools in PPS

PITTSBURGH—District representatives from the 26-member Community Schools Steering Committee presented to the Board its report and timeline for establishing community schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools, using a national best-practices model.

Under a phased approach to implementing community schools, PPS will invest in all schools to increase holistic support for all students. In addition, the District is accepting applications to gauge the interest, readiness and commitment of schools to become a Designated Community School or ultimately a Full-Service Community School.

Under this tiered plan, all PPS schools will be effective schools that support the overall well-being of students. Among the services to be offered are expanded nurse services, positive behavioral intervention and supports, and restorative practices.

Designated Community Schools will also engage community organizations to provide intensive support, based on a needs assessment, and will have a person on site to coordinate programs and services. Full-Service Community Schools would be a hub for the community, offering services such as adult education and medical/dental services in addition to traditional school functions and activities.

“Many of our children face complex issues that prevent them from fully engaging in school. As educators, we’re meeting this challenge the head-on by helping them develop into successful, engaged learners,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. “The Community Schools Policy recently adopted by our Board aims to enhance connections between schools, families and the community. “I’m grateful to the committee of PPS Board members, staff, parents, and a wealth of community partners for their hard work to launch the application process. This will help us to understand the supports each school may need, and each team’s vision for their school.”

Applications are due by Feb. 17 and site visits to schools will begin in March. The Board will vote on Designated Community Schools at its March 21 Legislative Meeting. All Community Schools staff will receive professional development training in June as the committee continues its work during the summer on school-based needs assessments and an implementation plan.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: