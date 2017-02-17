People
Home > People

CoverGirl male model apologizes for Ebola comment

Posted 4 hours ago.


Mark Kennedy, Associated Press Writer
Leave a comment

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-3-57-38-pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The first male spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics is apologizing for saying he was scared to be traveling to Africa because he was afraid he’d get the Ebola virus.

Seventeen-year-old James Charles tweeted on the eve of a school trip to South Africa: “I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?”

CoverGirl called Charles’ Thursday tweet “inappropriate” and not representative of the brand.

Charles, who has 182,000 followers on Twitter, was criticized and apologized in an expletive-filled statement. “It was never my intent to offend anyone,” he wrote. “I feel awful for posting what I said.”

Charles’ statement didn’t put the controversy completely to rest because he described Africa as a country. He later explained he made that mistake because he was hurrying to apologize.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading CoverGirl male model apologizes for Ebola comment

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular