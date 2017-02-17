Bounce TV posts strongest year

ATLANTA—2016 was the best year ever for Bounce TV in Primetime as the network racked up tremendous gains over 2015 in Households and targeted sales demos, led by increases of +9 percent among HHs (201K), +23 percent among Persons 18-49 (121K), +18 percent in P25-54 (129K) and +7 percent in Persons 2+ (275K).

The average audience age of Bounce viewers in Prime fell to an all-time network low of 43 years old, a significant drop of four years younger than last year.Bounce’s 2016 performance in Total Day was also its best in HH delivery up +7 percent (155K), A18-49 up +18 percent (90K), A25-54 up +18 percent (98K) and Persons 2+ up +3 percent (202K).

Bounce skewed much younger in Total Day as well, with an average audience age of 44 years old, down four years from 2015. Bounce finished 2016 as the fastest-growing African American network on television in P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54 ahead of BET and TV One. Bounce outpaced both networks in growth in multiple dayparts, led by Primetime increases of +36 percent in P18-34, +23 percent in P18-49 and +18 percent in P25-54.

Original series were once again among Bounce’s most-watched programming. The network’s first original drama series “Saints & Sinners” finished as Bounce TV’s #1 most-watched program ever; season two premieres this March. The Bounce original sitcoms “Mann & Wife” (Second Season),” In The Cut “(Second Season) and “Family Time“ (Fourth Season) all set individual records for viewership.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: