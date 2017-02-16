Donnie Simpson’s second season a hit

TV One’s second season of “Donnie After Dark” has been a great success. Hosted by radio and TV legend Donnie Simpson, the talk show airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. with more laughs, insights and special live performances from today’s biggest names in music, television and film.

Simpson has sat down with music mogul and super producer Jermaine Dupri; caught up with the incomparable LisaRaye McCoy; shared a few laughs with “Survivor’s Remorse” actress Erica Ash and comedian Special K; and had two unforgettable performances by musical guest 112. He has also been joined by heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and “Power” star Naturi Naughton stopped by, along with the hilariously funny comedian Tony Roberts. Plus, he’s featured R&B crooner Musiq Soulchild.

