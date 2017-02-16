Peduto swears-in Scott Schubert as new police chief; other Public Safety appointments announced

PITTSBURGH, PA Mayor William Peduto today swore-in Scott Schubert as the Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

He also announced promotions and new hires within the Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services bureaus.

Assistant Chief Thomas Stangrecki was promoted to Deputy Chief. Stangrecki has served as Assistant Chief since 2014 and as also served as Commander and Assistant Chief of Administration; Commander of Major Crimes; Commander of Narcotics and Vice; Lieutenant in Major Crimes; Lieutenant in Zone 5; Sergeant in Narcotics and Vice; and Sergeant in Zone 1. He has more than 28 years of experience with the bureau, joining it 1988.

Two new Assistant Chiefs – Lavonnie Bickerstaff and Anna Kudrav – are also being promoted.

LAVONNIE BICKERSTAFF

Bickerstaff has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, serving as Commander of Major Crimes; Commander of the Zone 1 station; Sergeant in the Homicide Squad; Sergeant in the Robbery Squad; Sergeant in Zone 5; Sergeant in the Witness Protection Program; Sergeant in the Office of Municipal Investigations; and Sergeant as Community Liaison for former Chief Robert McNeilly. She joined the force in 1990.

Kudrav has 33 years of experience with the Police Bureau, having joined in 1984. She has served as Commander of Zone 2; Lieutenant in Zone 2, overseeing night shift operations; Lieutenant overseeing former Research and Planning Unit in Administration Branch; Lieutenant in Zone 1; and Sergeant in Zone 6.

Narcotics Commander Linda Rosato-Barone – who has 37 years of experience in the bureau, after joining it in 1979 – is being promoted to Assistant Chief, and will be assigned to the Public Safety Department to assist Director Wendell Hissrich. Her additional title will be Deputy Public Safety Director, replacing Mike Huss, who recently left city government to take a role with Highmark. Among other positions Rosato-Barone was previously Commander of Zone 5; Police Chief of Staff; Commander of Zone 2; Watch Commander; Detective Sergeant in the Sexual Assault/Family Crisis Unit; and a Detective in Major Crimes.

Eric Holmes is being named Executive Officer, and Larry Scirotto will still be an Assistant Chief.

NORM AUVIL

Norman Auvil, who also has 37 years of experience in various Public Safety roles, is being hired as Assistant Fire Chief. He has served as Division Chief for Allegheny County Emergency Services; Bureau Director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; District Chief for Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services (EMS); Crew Chief for EMS; and joined EMS as a paramedic in 1979. He has several National Board on Fire Service qualifications, and has been a board member of the Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter of Fire Service Instructors.

Amera Gilchrist is being named Assistant Chief of EMS after 17 years with the bureau. Currently District Chief of EMS, where she supervises daily field operations, she joined EMS in 1999 and rose to Crew Chief, a capacity in which she served until 2013. Gilchrist has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Robert Morris University.

Finally, Mark Larkin has been promoted to District Chief of EMS, where he is responsible for managing staffing, call volume, unit responses, supplies replacement, daily reports, responds to calls, responsible for Incident Command, and liaison among Fire, Police, County 911, hospitals and outside agencies.He has been with the EMS bureau since 1983.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Command Staff:

Chief of Police – Scott Schubert

Deputy Chief of Police – Thomas Stangrecki

3 Assistant Chiefs of Police – Linda Rosato-Barone, Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Anna Kudrav, Larry Scirotto

Executive Officer PBP – Eric Holmes

MARK LARKIN (Photo unavailable)