Sports
Home > Sports

NBA, Pelicans and All-Stars to assist tornado victims

Posted 19 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment
Rachel Seibel walks past signage being put up in preparation for the NBA All Star Game festivities this weekend, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rachel Seibel walks past signage being put up in preparation for the NBA All Star Game festivities this weekend, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA, the NBA Players Association and the New Orleans Pelicans have adjusted their All-Star weekend community service initiatives to include victims of last week’s tornadoes in the New Orleans area.

NBA and Pelicans officials say Pelicans star Anthony Davis will be among a group of All-Stars who will visit destroyed or significantly damaged residences and schools in eastern New Orleans later this week to support rebuilding efforts.

Some retired NBA stars are slated to take part in school visits as well.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The current and former players will be volunteering alongside New Orleans officials and the charitable organization Rebuilding Together.

In addition, the league, the NBAPA and the Pelicans are contributing to a tornado relief fund through the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading NBA, Pelicans and All-Stars to assist tornado victims

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular