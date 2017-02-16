What happened in 1908? Madame CJ Walker perfected the straightening comb, paper cups were invented and on January 15, 1908 nine young ladies founded Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on the campus of Howard University.

On Jan. 21, at the Sheraton Hotel at Station Square over 200 celebrated the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Founders Day. The celebration was hosted by the Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter with the theme “Launching New Dimensions of Service Through Education.”

The illustrious dais introduced by Jackie Blakey Tate, Founders Day Protocol Chairman included Toni S. Kendrick, AKA Great Lakes Regional Director, Glenda Baskin Glover, Ph.D., JD, CPA, AKA International First Vice President, Lynne Hayes Freeland, mistress of ceremonies, Monica Lamar, Ph.D., President, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, Glenda Mayo, Chairman, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter Founders Day Committee, Marisa Jamison, First Vice President, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, Angela Stubbs, Chaplain, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, Casey Tompkins–Rhoades, President Iota Chapter, University of Pittsburgh, Jonnai Jones, President Alpha Sigma Chapter, Robert Morris University and Destiny Gadson, President Rho Rho Chapter, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lamar said the weekend was filled with events honoring sisterhood, scholarship and education.

During the luncheon the Project HBCU (Historically Black College & University) donation was presented to Glenda Baskin Glover who is the current president of the University of Tennessee. Educational scholarships were presented to Larue Frederick, Destiny Gadson, Dannielle Hunter, Lauren Robinson and Shawnee Sparrow.

The Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter was honored to be joined by Diamond (75 years of AKA) and Gold Sorors (50 years of AKA).

