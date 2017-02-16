Sports
Kate Upton three-peats as SI’s swimsuit queen: Serena, Simone Biles also featured

Posted 1 hour ago.


The Associated Press
This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Leslie Mann, from left, Nicki Minaj, Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton in a scene from "The Other Woman." (AP Photo/20th Century Fox, Barry Wetcher)

NEW YORK (AP) _ Kate Upton is so nice she’s made the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover thrice.

Upton has become only the fourth woman to grace the cover three times. This year, she’s making the splash with three different covers.

Tyra Banks (Getty Images/File)

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

2016 U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles waves to photographers at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

SerenaW460x.jpg

Serena Williams

The issue hit newsstands on Wednesday.

Online:

http://www.si.com/swimsuit

 

