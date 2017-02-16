First Black woman elected president of Harvard Law Review

In 1990, Barack Obama became The Harvard Law Review’s first Black President, a major historical achievement (but obviously not his last or most significant.)

In 2017, ImeIme Umana also made history when she was elected the first Black female president—its 131st leader—and from her we also expect big things.

Umana, who was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, received a Bachelor’s degree in African American Studies and Government from Harvard College in 2014 and is a 3rd year student at Harvard Law.

“It is a great privilege to be able to serve and work with the remarkably talented and committed group of editors on the Law Review,” Umana said in a statement, according to NBC BLK.

Outgoing Harvard Law Review president Mike Zuckerman is sure Umana will excel in her new role. “I’ve been blown away by ImeIme since she was an undergraduate in Harvard’s Lowell House, and it has been thrilling to watch the Law Review’s membership recognize so heartily what a special human being she is,” Zuckerman said in a statement. “I am excited for all of the amazing work that she will do for our institution in the year ahead.”

The Harvard Crimson reports that Umana was selected from a field of 12 candidates, eight of whom were women and eight of whom were people of color. All candidates for president must answer questions from a forum of editors, write responses to submitted questions and participate in mock editorial activities.

In her job as president, Umana will oversee the work of 90 student editors and staff members as well as communicate with a group of writers that includes faculty members.

Umana has been actively involved in politics and law on campus as Community Action Chair of the Harvard University Institute of Politics, Professional Developmental Chair for Public Interest for the Harvard Black Law Students Association, and criminal law intern for Public Defender Service.

SOURCE: NBC News, Harvard Crimson

