Metro
Home > Metro

Dems endorse Woodruff for Pa. Supreme Court

Posted 6 hours ago.


Christian Morrow
Leave a comment
ENDORSED—Common Pleas Judge Dwayne Woodruff poses with a campaign banner in Harrisburg just after the PA Democratic Party endorses him for the state Supreme Court. (Photo by Joy Woodruff)

ENDORSED—Common Pleas Judge Dwayne Woodruff poses with a campaign banner in Harrisburg just after the PA Democratic Party endorses him for the state Supreme Court. (Photo by Joy Woodruff)

Only one African American justice has been elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court throughout the commonwealth’s history; Robert N.C. Nix, who after being elected in 1972, rose to serve 10 years as chief justice before retiring in 1996.

That could change this year with former Pittsburgh Steeler and longtime Allegheny Common Pleas Judge Dwayne Woodruff vying for the lone vacancy on the state’s top court. Though he finished well back in a crowded primary field last year, he now has something not even Nix had—the endorsement of the state Democratic Committee.

“After choking up a bit, he spoke strongly and promised to represent the people of Pennsylvania well and make them proud,” said his wife Joy Maxberry Woodruff. “He received a standing ovation from approximately 300 delegates. What a blessing.”

Woodruff noted the difference during the endorsement meeting in Harrisburg, Feb. 11.

“Last time we had the whole football team up here, now we just have the quarterback,” he said.

Woodruff is the only Democratic candidate in the race, and with only Tioga County Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy running on the Republican side, the May Primary election will be a formality for both.

“It’s been our judicial system that has been our backstop to make sure that our individual rights and our family rights are protected,” Woodruff told the committee.

The race is for the seat formerly held by Republican Michael Eakin, who resigned after becoming embroiled in a porn email scandal. Should he win the Democrats would hold a 5-3 majority on the state’s highest court.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Dems endorse Woodruff for Pa. Supreme Court

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular