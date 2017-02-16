$16.5 billion for community…KeyBank’s Murphy meets with local development groups to evaluate bank’s investment

Bruce Murphy, a former football star at Pitt who later worked as a banking executive for Mellon before leaving to seek other opportunities, returned last week in his new position as KeyBank’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility—responsible for seeing how the bank distributes $16.5 billion in community benefits over the next five years.

“This is more than just (complying with) the Community Reinvestment Act,” he told the New Pittsburgh Courier editorial board. “It is a reflection of our company. We believe in investing in the communities we serve, and making places better than we found them, making them sustainable.”

Since KeyBank announced its 2017 Community Benefits Plan, Murphy said he regularly gets calls at his Cleveland, Ohio office asking, “Are you the guy with the $16 billion?” People in Pittsburgh were asking too, but the bank isn’t at the investment stage yet, he said.

He and his team were here to listen to several community development organizations—including the Hill CDC and Neighborhood Allies—about their visions, and to evaluate how the bank’s investments can yield the greatest benefit.

“We’re here to use data to talk to people in the community, about people in the community, to do something in the community that makes sense,” he said, adding that track records make a difference.

