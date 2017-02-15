Lifestyle
Urban League Sunday

Posted 7 hours ago.


MUSIC MINISTRY—Musical selections by The Family & Friends Choir

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual Urban League Sunday Feb. 12 at Destiny of Faith Church, 3737 Brighton Road. Rev. Dr. Ron Peters, Theologian In Residence, Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, was the guest preacher. The Family & Friends Choir directed by Parrish Davenport provided the music ministry.

REV. DR. RONALD PETERS Guest Speaker

Guest Speaker

 

ESTHER BUSH

PACKED HOUSE—The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual Urban League Sunday Feb. 12 at Destiny of Faith Church, 3737 Brighton Road. Rev. Dr. Ron Peters, Theologian In Residence, Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, was the guest preacher. The Family & Friends Choir directed by Parrish Davenport provided the music ministry. (Photos by J. L. Martello)

REV JOHNNIE MONROE The Benediction

The Benediction

 

REV. BRENDA GREGG Pastor of Destiny of Faith Church was honored by the Urban League.

Pastor of Destiny of Faith Church was honored by the Urban League.

 

JUDGE DWAYNE WOODRUFF Closing Remarks

Closing Remarks

 

