The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual Urban League Sunday Feb. 12 at Destiny of Faith Church, 3737 Brighton Road. Rev. Dr. Ron Peters, Theologian In Residence, Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, was the guest preacher. The Family & Friends Choir directed by Parrish Davenport provided the music ministry.

