Overtime 2-15-17…Farewell to a legend

:10—Farewell to a legend…John “Shanghi” Mathews. The Pittsburgh basketball family gathered at Savoy Restaurant to say goodbye to another beloved member with the sudden and unexpected death of one of Clairton’s finest…“Shanghi.” Here’s to you big fella!

•Western PA asphalt legend

•Connie Hawkins League Hall of Famer

•Gannon University legend (started at age 30!)

•One of the most ferocious dunkers in Western PA history.

•The nicest guy you could ever meet!!!

Pictured here are many of the great players that played with and against “Shanghi” who came out to pay their last respects to the legend.

A somewhat quiet man who stood 6’8” at around 240 lbs., “Shanghi” would give you 20 points and 20 rebounds on most any given night and half the points would come on slam dunks. Not much noise, as a matter of fact, some thought he was too nice on the court, but it didn’t stop the end result…get out the way or get dunked on. Period! “Shanghi” joins a much too long and much too soon list of local basketball legends. Kenny Durrett, Maurice Lucas, Jeep Kelly, Ken West. Houndini Johnson, Moon Howard, Warner Macklin , Leroy Freeman, Armon Gilliam, and Larry Richardson, just to name a few. “Shanghi” will go in the game at the center spot although he’s a natural power forward…but I got Armon and “Moon” at the power spot…so for right now…Shang, go in for Lucas!!!

:09—Here at the Pitt press conference, where the Panthers just upset the Syracuse Orange in a great Saturday afternoon hoop game. Cam Johnson 22, Artis 21 and Young with 19 as Pitt pretty much led the entire game. Final score sees Pitt walk away with a second victory that got a little too close down the stretch as the Orangemen forced a few turnovers out of their full court press. I may only say this one more time, but this is the same team that lost by 52 a few weeks ago. Say what you want, but I never thought it had anything to do with the physical and not for one minute did I think they quit. Real players don’t quit. But whatever was broke in that locker room got fixed!

