Legal Notices – Estate Notices 2-15-17

Estate of WILLIAM SINAGRA, deceased of Allegheny County No. 00398 of 2017, Kalli Sweeney, Administratrix, 925 Grand Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15212  or to Allegheny Law Group, LLC, 816 5th Aveue, Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA  15219
Estate of Sandra Lee Schneider, a/k/a Sandra Lee Stevens, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA January 5, 2017 No. 02 1700807. Personal Representative, August Schneider c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15209 412-821-0441

