Legal Notices 2-15-17

ORDER FOR ADVERTISEMENT OF

REGISTRATION OF FICTITIOUS NAME

NOTICE is hereby given, an application for Registration of Fictitious Name (the “application”) was filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State on July 8, 2016. The ficitious name is Awnings by Paul. The name of the person who is party to the registration is PFB Enterprise, Inc. The address of the principal office of the business to be carried on under the fictitious name, as well as the address of the person who is party to registration, is 45 Allen Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. The application was filed under the Fictitious Names Act.

